Level 13 athletes Tyler Shough, Jerand Bradley sign six-figure NIL deals with NIL leaderboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Level 13 athletes Tyler Shough and Jerand Bradley have announced their partnership with NIL leaderboard, owned by Chuck Price. This partnership includes several perks for the athletes, including bobbleheads from DaBobbleHead, apparel from Helmet Hoodie, SportChair, Spector Sports Art and more. The deal is a six-figure value for both athletes.

Kirk Lee Noles, owner of Level 13 Agency, has strategically partnered with Chuck Price and NIL Leaderboard. This partnership is expected to benefit not only Tyler and Jerand, but all athletes on the Level 13 roster.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyler Shough and Jerand Bradley to the NIL Leaderboard family,” said Price. “These athletes are exception talents and we’re excited to help them maximize their NIL opportunities.”

The partnership between Level 13 Agency and NIL Leaderboard is expected to continue to grow, with more exciting developments in the works for the future.

