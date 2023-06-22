Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Level 13 athletes Tyler Shough, Jerand Bradley sign six-figure NIL deals with NIL leaderboard

Level 13 athletes Tyler Shough and Jerand Bradley sign six-figure NIL deals with NIL leaderboard.
Level 13 athletes Tyler Shough and Jerand Bradley sign six-figure NIL deals with NIL leaderboard.(Level 13 Sports Marketing & Management)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Level 13 athletes Tyler Shough and Jerand Bradley have announced their partnership with NIL leaderboard, owned by Chuck Price. This partnership includes several perks for the athletes, including bobbleheads from DaBobbleHead, apparel from Helmet Hoodie, SportChair, Spector Sports Art and more. The deal is a six-figure value for both athletes.

Kirk Lee Noles, owner of Level 13 Agency, has strategically partnered with Chuck Price and NIL Leaderboard. This partnership is expected to benefit not only Tyler and Jerand, but all athletes on the Level 13 roster.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyler Shough and Jerand Bradley to the NIL Leaderboard family,” said Price. “These athletes are exception talents and we’re excited to help them maximize their NIL opportunities.”

The partnership between Level 13 Agency and NIL Leaderboard is expected to continue to grow, with more exciting developments in the works for the future.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ramirez live in Matador after tornado touchdown.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
New Tornado Warning has been issued including the cities of Girard and Jayton.
Tornado Watches, Severe Thunderstorms continue
Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and...
2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100
Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
WATCH: 4 dead, at least 9 injured after Matador tornado

Latest News

Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech Head Coach
Gerlich to Participate in Big 12 Hoops in the Park Clinic at Historic Rucker Park
Air Raiders hosting TBT Regional
Air Raiders hosting TBT Regional
Before the money, before the fame, before his iconic laugh, it turns out, his story began with...
Former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase carrying on his father’s legacy at Lubbock Municipal Coliseum
Former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase carrying on his father's legacy at Lubbock Municipal Coliseum