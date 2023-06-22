Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man robbed woman at gunpoint, then asked her on a date, records show

According to court documents, after working a late shift, the woman came home to a gunman who approached her, stole cash from her and forced her to send him a friend request on Facebook. Later, he tried to ask her out on a date. (Source: WTHR)
By John Doran, WTHR
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) – A woman in Indianapolis said she’s been the victim of an unusual robbery.

After working a late shift, the woman came home to a gunman who approached her, stole cash from her and forced her to send him a friend request on Facebook. Later, he tried to ask her out on a date.

Court records show Damien Boyce pointed out his Facebook profile to the victim and watched her add him, saying he would pay the money he stole back to her before leaving the scene on a bike.

The probable cause affidavit shows that same day, the two exchanged messages via Facebook.

“Look just know imma pay you back, it’s an [expletive] way to meet but [expletive] you was to (sic) pretty to rob,” Boyce wrote.

“I believe you man. I can tell you’re sweet. Times just get rough I know that,” the victim replied.

Boyce sent more saying, “I feel like a total [expletive]. I swear I got you. What’s your Cash App tag.. or you can send it when I’m ready.”

Then he went on to say, “For real. I’m [expletive] we had to meet up on them terms. Come chill with me. I swear I’m no on that type of timing.”

“I do have a man. You know I can’t do that LOL. I wish you the best tho,” the victim replied.

Court records show Boyce was charged with armed robbery Wednesday.

Documents also stated Boyce was arrested and charged in a separate incident last week for robbery resulting in bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon, among other charges.

In that incident, he allegedly shot two people and hit someone else in the head with a brick.

Boyce was also charged Wednesday with carrying a handgun as a felon.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ramirez live in Matador after tornado touchdown.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
New Tornado Warning has been issued including the cities of Girard and Jayton.
Tornado Watches, Severe Thunderstorms continue
Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and...
2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100
Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting
Lubbock Texas Anti Gang Center seal
Lubbock TAG unit arrests 25 during two-day operation

Latest News

Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
WATCH: 4 dead, at least 10 injured after Matador tornado
FILE - Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring...
Former Texas congressman Will Hurd, a Trump critic, announces 2024 Republican presidential campaign
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Decisions made after fiery Ohio train derailment will be examined at NTSB hearing
A woman in Indianapolis said she’s been the victim of an unusual robbery.
Man robbed woman at gunpoint then asked her on a date