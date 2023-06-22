Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday night in east Lubbock.

Lubbock police were called to the 3300 block of Avenue A just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Ezekiel Garcia on the ground.

Police stated a passenger car was driving south when it struck Garcia, who was walking in the road. Garcia died at the scene from his injuries.

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.

