Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

Police say the call came in from the 3300 block of Ave. A at 10:35 p.m.
Police say the call came in from the 3300 block of Ave. A at 10:35 p.m.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday night in east Lubbock.

Lubbock police were called to the 3300 block of Avenue A just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Ezekiel Garcia on the ground.

Police stated a passenger car was driving south when it struck Garcia, who was walking in the road. Garcia died at the scene from his injuries.

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ramirez live in Matador after tornado touchdown.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
New Tornado Warning has been issued including the cities of Girard and Jayton.
Tornado Watches, Severe Thunderstorms continue
Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and...
2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100
Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting
Lubbock Texas Anti Gang Center seal
Lubbock TAG unit arrests 25 during two-day operation

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: 4 dead, 9 injured after tornado hits Matador
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
WATCH: 4 dead, at least 9 injured after Matador tornado
South Plains Food Bank
South Plains Food Bank responds to Matador tornado with urgent relief efforts
For three consecutive nights, beginning on February 10, the public is invited to campus to help...
State Fair of Texas to host Texas Tech Centennial Exhibition