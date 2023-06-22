Medically Speaking
Pedestrian struck by vehicle overnight seriously injured

Police say the call came in from the 3300 block of Ave. A at 10:35 p.m.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near 34th and Ave. A Wednesday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries. Ave. A from 31st Street to 34th Street are now back open.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

