Pedestrian struck by vehicle overnight seriously injured
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near 34th and Ave. A Wednesday night.
Just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries. Ave. A from 31st Street to 34th Street are now back open.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
