Pedestrian struck by vehicle overnight seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near 34th and Ave. A Wednesday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries. Ave. A from 31st Street to 34th Street are now back open.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.