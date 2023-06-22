Medically Speaking
Protecting livestock from heat stress as temperatures rise

By Patricia Perry
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Not only do we have to watch out for ourselves on these hot summer days, we also have to pay close attention to livestock. If you’re feeling the heat, chances are the animals outside are as well.

An Associate Professor of Food Animal Medicine and Surgery at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, Jennifer Koziol, said there’s no specific temperature you need to look out for. Instead, she said to be aware of the heat and humidity combined.

“When we have those weather events when we have really hot temperatures and really high humidity, and we’re not getting cool at night,” Koziol said.

Don’t wait until that humidity sets in though. Koziol said to make sure your livestock have what they need in advance. She said to provide shade, at least 30 gallons of water per head daily and make sure they have room to drink.

“So, cattle need about three inches of linear space per head,” Koziol said. “So, depending on how many cattle we have in a pen, or a paddock will depend on how much water.”

Also, she said it helps to feed during cooler parts of the day because when they eat, they get warmer.

“So, if it’s making a lot of heat at night when it’s cooler, that’s going to be better for the animal,” Koziol said.

If you don’t check all the boxes in advance, it could be harmful to a rancher’s operation because it can decrease reproduction efficiency and milk yields in dairy cows.

“Across the board anytime our animals are heat stressed we’re going to see a decrease in outputs,” Koziol said.

It could turn even worse.

“Then, ultimately the worst that could happen with heat stress would be death,” Koziol said.

Koziol said just to watch your livestock this summer, and you will be able to tell when they get too hot.

