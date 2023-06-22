Severe storm threat today and tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms are likely late today and again late Friday. Some storms may produce severe weather, including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and - possibly - an isolated tornado or two.

Thunderstorms are likely late today, but coverage is expected to be spotty. Some storms may become marginally severe. (KCBD First Alert)

Please remain weather aware. Watch and listen for watches and warnings which may be issued later today and tomorrow. Take advantage of our free KCBD Weather App. Download or update it in your app or play store.

Thunderstorms are likely late Friday. Some storms may produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and - possibly - an isolated tornado or two. (KCBD First Alert)

You can view any severe weather watches and warnings (local or anywhere in Texas or the U.S.), which may be issued, plotted on the Interactive Radar. Access the radar with the bottom right icon. Under the radar menu (three vertical dots in the circle, lower right) activate the Tornado/Severe and Flood icons (under Alerts). Activate Storm Tracks (under Overlays).

Turn on app notifications. If a watch or warning is issued for your location the app will alert you. Even if it is not running (if you give it permission). Notifications are under Settings in the app menu (three horizontal bars in the upper left).

Not as hot today under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. (KCBD First Alert)

Watches and Warnings

In advance of anticipated severe weather, the National Weather Service (NWS) may issue a WATCH. In the case of a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch, this will cover a large area, many counties and perhaps portions of multiple states, and a long time, generally from one to six hours.

A WATCH is your heads up that the type of weather noted is possible during the watch time. Make a plan for you and your loved ones. Plan what you can do to prepare for the possible weather and what will you do if it heads your way.

Once severe weather is imminent or occurring, the NWS typically issues a WARNING. In the case of a severe thunderstorm or tornado, it will cover a small area, a portion of one or several counties* for a short amount of time, generally from 20 to 60 minutes.

A WARNING is your call to action. Put your plan into action. You need to have that plan before the weather turns severe. There likely won’t be time to make a plan and execute it once severe weather is on your doorstep.

*This is why you need to know what county you are in and the counties around you, and in what direction.

