Slight chance of storms Thursday night into Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of storms this evening, for the majority of us, severe chances are low. However, the northwestern and northeastern parts of the viewing area do have a slight chance of seeing some severe activity.

Stormcast (KCBD)

Friday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. South winds will be around 10 mph. There is a greater chance that storms may become severe Friday afternoon.

Friday night will be partly cloudy as storm chances continue, with an increased chance of them being severe. Overnight temperatures will be warmer, in the low 70s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, then become south after midnight.

Raincast (KCBD)

Saturday will be very hot with high temperatures near 106°.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

