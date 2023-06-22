Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

South Plains Food Bank responds to Matador tornado with urgent relief efforts

South Plains Food Bank
South Plains Food Bank(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Food Bank, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, H-E-B, United, and Gandy’s, is working tirelessly to provide critical emergency supplies to the community of Matador following the devastating tornado that struck last night. With a strong commitment to serving those in need, the South Plains Food Bank is mobilizing resources to ensure the affected individuals receive the support they require during this challenging time.

“Our first priority this morning is getting first responders and seniors who are in need fed,” stated Dina Jeffries, CEO of South Plains Food Bank. “Our first truck this morning will be going door to door and ensuring that this community has the food and supplies they need for the next few days.”

Understanding the urgency of the situation, South Plains Food Bank is coordinating closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, H-E-B, United, and Gandy’s to expedite the distribution of vital provisions to Matador and its surrounding areas. The combined efforts and resources of these organizations will greatly enhance the response and ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most.

In the wake of this crisis, the South Plains Food Bank appeals to individuals and organizations to join in their relief efforts by donating funds at spfb.org/donate. These donations will be used to procure essential supplies and provide assistance to the affected community members in Matador. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact in supporting the recovery and rebuilding process.

South Plains Food Bank remains committed to its mission of alleviating hunger and providing emergency assistance to communities in need. By uniting efforts, we can bring relief and hope to the residents of Matador during this challenging time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ramirez live in Matador after tornado touchdown.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
New Tornado Warning has been issued including the cities of Girard and Jayton.
Tornado Watches, Severe Thunderstorms continue
Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and...
2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100
Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting
Lubbock Texas Anti Gang Center seal
Lubbock TAG unit arrests 25 during two-day operation

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: 4 dead, 9 injured after tornado hits Matador
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
WATCH: 4 dead, at least 9 injured after Matador tornado
For three consecutive nights, beginning on February 10, the public is invited to campus to help...
State Fair of Texas to host Texas Tech Centennial Exhibition
Police say the call came in from the 3300 block of Ave. A at 10:35 p.m.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle overnight seriously injured