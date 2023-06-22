South Plains Food Bank responds to Matador tornado with urgent relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Food Bank, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, H-E-B, United, and Gandy’s, is working tirelessly to provide critical emergency supplies to the community of Matador following the devastating tornado that struck last night. With a strong commitment to serving those in need, the South Plains Food Bank is mobilizing resources to ensure the affected individuals receive the support they require during this challenging time.

“Our first priority this morning is getting first responders and seniors who are in need fed,” stated Dina Jeffries, CEO of South Plains Food Bank. “Our first truck this morning will be going door to door and ensuring that this community has the food and supplies they need for the next few days.”

Understanding the urgency of the situation, South Plains Food Bank is coordinating closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, H-E-B, United, and Gandy’s to expedite the distribution of vital provisions to Matador and its surrounding areas. The combined efforts and resources of these organizations will greatly enhance the response and ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most.

In the wake of this crisis, the South Plains Food Bank appeals to individuals and organizations to join in their relief efforts by donating funds at spfb.org/donate. These donations will be used to procure essential supplies and provide assistance to the affected community members in Matador. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact in supporting the recovery and rebuilding process.

South Plains Food Bank remains committed to its mission of alleviating hunger and providing emergency assistance to communities in need. By uniting efforts, we can bring relief and hope to the residents of Matador during this challenging time.

