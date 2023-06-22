State Fair of Texas to host Texas Tech Centennial Exhibition

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While the State Fair of Texas always offers guests a memorable time, this year will be especially noteworthy for Red Raiders.

Open from Sept. 29-Oct. 22, the State Fair of Texas will host a special Texas Tech Centennial Exhibit focusing on Texas Tech University’s first 100 years, including its history, traditions and the heritage of its unique Spanish Renaissance architecture. The exhibit also will showcase significant achievements in athletics and will place a spotlight on Texas Tech’s most impressive and influential people.

“We are thrilled to be part of one of the most iconic events in all of Texas,” said Blayne Beal, director of centennial coordination for Texas Tech. “The grandeur and tradition of the State Fair of Texas will be the perfect setting for us to showcase Texas Tech’s vast and impressive history over the last 100 years. We look forward to sharing our unique centennial story and our unrivaled traditions with the millions of visitors who gather at Fair Park from every part of the great state of Texas and around the country.”

This exhibit will be curated in partnership with the Dallas Historical Society, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Museum of Texas Tech University. Its presenting sponsor is Woodbine Development Corporation, a Dallas-based real estate developer led by a family of Red Raiders: John Field Scovell, founder and chairman; King Scovell, managing partner and chief development officer; and T. Dupree Scovell, managing partner and chief investment officer.

“There’s no place like Texas Tech University and no event like the State Fair of Texas, so celebrating the university’s centennial at Fair Park is the perfect match,” said King Scovell, a 2001 Texas Tech graduate. “Both Texas Tech and the fair mean so much to Woodbine and the Scovell family, and we’re truly honored to be part of this celebration.”

The exhibit will be on display in the Hall of State, perhaps the best site anywhere to showcase Texas Tech’s rich history. This Texas Landmark, built in 1936 to commemorate the Texas Centennial, is considered the “crown jewel” of that celebration. The structure is dedicated to four centuries of Texas history, heroism and achievement under the flags of six nations, and serves as a shrine and memorial to Texas pioneers.

“The State Fair of Texas is honored to partner with Texas Tech University and Woodbine Development on the Centennial Exhibit showcasing this fall,” said Jason Hays, senior vice president of brand experience for the State Fair of Texas and a 2007 Texas Tech graduate. “As a proud alumnus, I am thrilled the university chose the most Texan place on Earth to celebrate the first 100 years of achievement of the Red Raider community and share its storied history and tradition with our guests.”

The State Fair of Texas will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The centennial exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is free with state fair admission.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.