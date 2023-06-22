Thursday morning top stories: 4 dead, 10 injured after tornado hits Matador

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

4 dead, 10 injured after tornado hits Matador

Search and rescue efforts are underway in Matador after a tornado pass through last night

Four are dead and a total of 10 injuries were reported

WATCH: 4 dead, at least 10 injured after Matador tornado

Pedestrian struck by car in East Lubbock

A person was hit by a vehicle near 34th Street and Ave. A

Lubbock police say that person was hospitalized with serious injuries

Full story here: Pedestrian struck by vehicle overnight seriously injured

24 arrests made in LPD human trafficking sting

The arrests were made over a two-day period with the help of Lubbock Fire and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Charges include solicitation of prostitution and possession of marijuana

Read more here: Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting

Paxton impeachment trial set for Sept. 5

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial will take place Sept. 5 in Austin

His wife, Senator Angela Paxton, will be allowed to attend but she cannot vote in the trial

Details here: Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband’s impeachment trial

Missing Titanic tourist submarine

The submersible disappeared over the weekend as it was searching for wreckage from the Titanic

Authorities fear any oxygen left could be disappearing

Latest coverage: Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

