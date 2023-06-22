Medically Speaking
Thursday morning top stories: 4 dead, 10 injured after tornado hits Matador

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

4 dead, 10 injured after tornado hits Matador

Pedestrian struck by car in East Lubbock

24 arrests made in LPD human trafficking sting

Paxton impeachment trial set for Sept. 5

Missing Titanic tourist submarine

