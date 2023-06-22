Medically Speaking
Tornado causes damage in Matador

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - Rescue efforts are underway in Matador, after a tornado moved through the community roughly 60 miles east-northeast of Lubbock around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says Lubbock County first responders are on the way to help. Officials in Matador confirm there have been injuries, but no fatalities have been confirmed as of 9:30 p.m.

Specifics on the damage and injuries are not known at this early stage. But our news crews in the community showed significant damage to structures.

A Tornado Warning continues for the storm that is moving farther south-southeast.

This story will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

