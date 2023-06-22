Two teens arrested, accused of shooting another teen in Clovis

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at about 2:20 p.m., the Clovis Police Dispatch Center received a call for shots fired in the area of 2501 N. Axtell St. Almost immediately after a second call was received, reporting a gunshot victim at this same residence.

Officers from the Clovis Police Department responded to the location where they were able to locate a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm. The male was located inside the residence at 2501 Axtell in the living room of the residence.

Clovis Fire Department EMS responded and transported the victim to Plains Regional Medical Center where he was being treated for the gunshot injury. The gunshot injury to the male does not appear to be life-threatening.

This shooting is being investigated by the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit, and with assistance from the Patrol Officers on shift, and the Clovis Police Department SWAT team. While checking the area, four persons of interest were located, at a residence in the 2100 block of Axtell Street. Two of the juvenile suspects were identified as the persons involved in this shooting. The two juveniles ages 16 and 17 were arrested for Shooting at a dwelling or occupied building with great bodily harm, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, Conspiracy, and criminal damage.

This is still an active investigation and any person with information about this incident is urged to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921. The public is also reminded that information can be reported anonymously by using the Clovis Police Tip411 App or by calling the Curry County Crimes Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Clovis Police Department.