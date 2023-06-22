TXU Energy and Love the Hub partner to provide cool relief to Lubbock residents

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With summer heat putting additional strain on the most vulnerable Texans, TXU Energy is teaming up with Love the Hub to provide relief.

On Thursday, June 22, volunteers will distribute 275 box fans and 70 window A/C units to families in need.

The donation is part of TXU Energy’s signature Beat the Heat program, which, for 25 years has helped thousands of Texans stay safe and cool. This year, the program is expanding as TXU Energy prepares to serve Lubbock as a retail electricity provider.

To mark these milestones, TXU Energy is donating $25,000 to provide A/C units and fans for Lubbock-area families. In addition to the $20,000 donation to Love the Hub, TXU Energy donated $5,000 to purchase box fans for Lubbock Meals on Wheels clients.

“For 25 years, through some of the hottest Texas summers on record, our Beat the Heat program has continually met critical needs in our communities,” said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. “What started in Dallas, with a single call center to provide people with resources like fans and A/C units, has grown exponentially. We’ve built valuable partnerships with social service agencies across the state and connected with thousands of Texans who face the dangerous reality of being unable to keep cool. This year, like the 25 before it, our message is this: no matter what this summer brings, TXU Energy is here to help.”

Fans and window A/C units will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.