WATCH: 4 dead, at least 10 injured after Matador tornado

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have died and another 10 are injured after a tornado swept through the community of Matador Wednesday night. Search and rescue efforts continue Thursday morning.

Lighthouse Electric Cooperative, which serves the area, says the power is out throughout the town. Crews are working to restore what they can, but power poles are down all over the area.

The last time a tornado passed through Matador was in 1984, injuring one person.

First responders will provide an update at 7 o’clock this morning.

