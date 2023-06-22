WATCH: 4 dead, at least 9 injured after Matador tornado

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have died and another 9 are injured after a tornado swept through the community of Matador Wednesday night. Search and rescue efforts continue Thursday morning.

LFR says seven people were transported to the hospital and three others were taken by private vehicle. One person died at the hospital.

Lighthouse Electric Cooperative, which serves the area, says the power is out throughout the town. Crews are working to restore what they can, but power poles are down all over the area.

A donation location has been set up at the bus barn at the Motley County school located off of Scotch Street and Hazel Avenue. Monetary donations are encouraged.

The last time a tornado passed through Matador was in 1984, injuring one person.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.