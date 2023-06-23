Medically Speaking
Avenue P Street Pavement Repairs begin today

Between 19th and 34th Street
Between 19th and 34th Street
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Friday, June 23, the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on Avenue P, between 19th and 34th Street.

The road work will be in phases and will require changes to traffic flow during construction.

City officials say appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes.

Pavement repairs will take approximately six weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

