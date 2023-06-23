Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Community raising money for Motley County teacher after home destroyed by tornado

Jim Cooper and his son Cody looking through the rubble where their home stood before the tornado.
Jim Cooper and his son Cody looking through the rubble where their home stood before the tornado.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - The Matador tornado destroyed several homes in the area, including the home of ag teacher Jim Cooper.

Now, the community is coming together to help him and say thank you for everything the educator has meant to them.

Cooper said his family has been overwhelmed with support.

“Pretty amazing for them to do that,” Jim said.

The Cooper home does not look the same after the tornado tore through Matador. Jim’s wife Judy was home alone.

“It was very fast,” Judy said.

The twister took most of their home, garage, storage building, a couple cars and a couple calves. Judy and Jim’s son Cody had just arrived home and Judy did not know. She had already locked the door and gone to the basement, not knowing he would be there soon.

“I started banging on the door trying to get in and out. About that time, I realized I was in the middle of a tornado,” Cody said. “So, I just hung on to the door handle and the walls fell over with me.”

Jim was at an FFA convention when all this happened. So, he heard it all happen while on the phone with Judy.

“I can assure you that was worse than it would’ve been being here,” Jim said.

Jim said it can all be built again. He tells KCBD he is just glad he came home to his wife and son safe.

“We’re just so thankful that God protected all of us,” Judy said.

“Yes, glory to God for His protection,” Jim added.

Now, those who know him from his ag teaching have come by to help pick up pieces and started raising money on GoFundMe to help him rebuild.

“It’s just very special,” Jim said. “They’re all very special to me.”

Jim said that makes him proud to teach in Motley County and live in the small town of Matador.

“Folks showed up, pitched in and showed the true spirit of West Texas,” Jim said.

You can help Jim rebuild his home by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ramirez live in Matador after tornado touchdown.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
4 dead, 15 injured in Matador tornado Wednesday night
New Tornado Warning has been issued including the cities of Girard and Jayton.
Tornado Watches, Severe Thunderstorms continue
Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting
Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and...
2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100

Latest News

The town of Jayton is recovering from storm damage after 100mph winds and softball-sized hail...
Jayton recovering from storm damage after 100mph winds, softball-sized hail
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
4 dead, 15 injured in Matador tornado Wednesday night
LIVE: Authorities in Matador host second news conference after deadly tornado
Authorities in Matador host second news conference after deadly tornado
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Two teens arrested, accused of shooting another teen in Clovis