Community raising money for Motley County teacher after home destroyed by tornado

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - The Matador tornado destroyed several homes in the area, including the home of ag teacher Jim Cooper.

Now, the community is coming together to help him and say thank you for everything the educator has meant to them.

Cooper said his family has been overwhelmed with support.

“Pretty amazing for them to do that,” Jim said.

The Cooper home does not look the same after the tornado tore through Matador. Jim’s wife Judy was home alone.

“It was very fast,” Judy said.

The twister took most of their home, garage, storage building, a couple cars and a couple calves. Judy and Jim’s son Cody had just arrived home and Judy did not know. She had already locked the door and gone to the basement, not knowing he would be there soon.

“I started banging on the door trying to get in and out. About that time, I realized I was in the middle of a tornado,” Cody said. “So, I just hung on to the door handle and the walls fell over with me.”

Jim was at an FFA convention when all this happened. So, he heard it all happen while on the phone with Judy.

“I can assure you that was worse than it would’ve been being here,” Jim said.

Jim said it can all be built again. He tells KCBD he is just glad he came home to his wife and son safe.

“We’re just so thankful that God protected all of us,” Judy said.

“Yes, glory to God for His protection,” Jim added.

Now, those who know him from his ag teaching have come by to help pick up pieces and started raising money on GoFundMe to help him rebuild.

“It’s just very special,” Jim said. “They’re all very special to me.”

Jim said that makes him proud to teach in Motley County and live in the small town of Matador.

“Folks showed up, pitched in and showed the true spirit of West Texas,” Jim said.

