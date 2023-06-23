Medically Speaking
DPS: Search and recovery efforts in Matador completed, 4 victims named

Tornado damage in Matador
Tornado damage in Matador(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - The search and recovery efforts in Matador have been completed, according to DPS officials.

The following statement was released Friday afternoon:

The community of Matador, Texas, has completed the search and recovery of victims from the deadly tornado that occurred Wednesday night around 7 PM. All citizens have been accounted for, and no additional deaths have been reported. The loss of life has been reported as 4, and the reported injured has been reported to be around 15 persons from the deadly storm.

The people reported to have lost their lives were identified as:

Jo Etta Bumgardner, 85 years of age, female of Matador, Texas

Randell (Randy) Rolin, 59 years of age, male, Purcell, Oklahoma

Victor Valenzuela Jr., 43 years of age, male of Austin, Texas

Troy Hernandez, 23 years of age, male of San Angelo, Texas

The damage of property reported was 29 structures destroyed, 11 with significant damage, and 23 with damage, with 61 properties affected by the storm.

Power has been restored to 80 percent of the town as of 9:30 PM on June 22, 2023

City and County officials would like to thank all the people from surrounding cities and counties for their overwhelming support and outpouring of food, water, and supplies. Matador does not have any unmet needs at this time and would ask that people stop sending water, food, and supplies as they cannot store any more supplies. Please do not donate clothing to this relief effort. Officials are not equipped to store or categorize those types of donations.

For people wanting to offer donations, an account has been set up through Happy State Bank under the name of Matador Relief Fund.

