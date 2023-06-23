Jayton recovering from storm damage after 100mph winds, softball-sized hail

JAYTON, Texas (KCBD) - The town of Jayton is recovering from storm damage after 100mph winds and softball-sized hail on Wednesday night.

Jayton Principal Nathan Branum says there have been no reports of injuries, but residents have spent the day cleaning up tree limbs and boarding up homes. Some roadways were blocked, and vehicles were damaged all over town.

Around 150 people took shelter in the school Wednesday night after Branum opened it around 9 p.m. Branum says residents were there for about two hours, with 30 to 45 minutes spent listening to the hard storm hitting them outside.

“Luckily, just high winds and hail, but it was still plenty. Plenty of a fearful situation for a lot of people, but luckily we got through it pretty much unhurt, just some damage,” Branum said.

Two families in the Jayton and Girard areas also lost the roofs of their homes to these storms - a devastating loss for them.

But Branham says the 7th through 12th graders will be back up at the school Thursday night getting in their trailers and going around town to help clean up where they can.

The power is back on as the community comes together to get this town back in shape.

