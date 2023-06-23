Lubbock man admits to shooting grandfather in the back

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is behind bars after reportedly admitting he shot and killed his grandfather.

28-year-old Isaac Morado has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in west Lubbock earlier this month.

Just before 5 p.m. on June 14, Lubbock police were called to a home near 39th Dr. and Belmont Ave. for reports of a possible body. Upon arrival, officers found 83-year-old Gilbert Morado with a gunshot wound in his back. He was taken to UMC, where he later died from his injury.

During their investigation, officers found both a gun and a shell casing in the home, according to court documents.

Police interviewed both Morado’s wife and grandson, who were both in the home at the time of the shooting, according to court documents. Morado’s wife stated she and her husband were watching television; Morado was reportedly in his recliner when she heard a loud bang and her husband groan.

Morado’s grandson, 28-year-old Isaac Morado, was photographed while investigators were collecting evidence. When detectives found “soot” on his arm, he was brought to the Lubbock METRO offices to be interviewed.

During the interview, Isaac “admitted that he had in fact shot his PePaw,” according to the court documents. He stated he shot the gun once before putting the firearm on a basket on a dresser in the home. He also said he had fully intended to shoot his grandfather.

Isaac Morado is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

