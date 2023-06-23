Lubbock Matadors remain undefeated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fifth best record in the 94-team NPSL, the Lubbock Matadors won at home again Thursday night, holding off Laredo to beat the Heat 2-1 at Pirates Stadium at Lubbock-Cooper.

The Matadors are now 7-0-1 and have outscored opponents 26-5.

Two goals in a five-minute span of the first half was the difference as Markus Krogstad and Luke Jones scored for the Matadors.

There was a moment of silence before the game for the communities of Matador and Perryton.

Red Raider football Coach Joey McGuire was out for the first kick.

The Matadors host Austin next Wednesday night at Pirates Stadium.

