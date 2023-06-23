Medically Speaking
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for majority of the South Plains

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the majority of the South Plains until 11 p.m. tonight. Threats associated with these possible storms are large hail and strong winds.

As of 4:54 p.m., there were two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for portions of Parmer, Castro, Bailey, and Lamb counties until 5:45 p.m. Radar indicated wind speeds up to 70 mph and hail up to 2″ in diameter associated with these storms.

Tonight will be cloudy and storm chances will persist throughout the evening. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds may become even stronger with severe storms.

Saturday will be hot with high temperatures near 106°. Things are expected to remain dry for the majority of the day, with lots of sunshine. West winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night will be clear with temperatures near 70°. Northwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph in the evening, turning south after midnight.

