Suspect in custody, charged in deadly shooting in Hobbs

EL PASO, Texas (KCBD) - El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have now arrested a suspect accused of a murder in Hobbs back on May 28.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Jose Muro in the 4400 block of Turf Road on Monday, Jun. 19 after he attempted to evade arrest.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with no bond.

Muro is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jiovanny Morales of Hobbs, who later died from his injuries.

