Texas DMV services down state-wide

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles graphic
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles graphic
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has reported a state-wide outage.

Officials with the TxDMV released a statement Friday morning stating all services were “unavailable due to a significant technical event.”

The department hopes to have the systems working again by Monday, June 26.

Most of the service the DMV provides, including estimates, renewing licenses and vehicle record searches, are unavailable. The department is unable to process any type of transactions at this time.

