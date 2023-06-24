Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a possible hit and run involving a pedestrian just after 4:00 am on Saturday, June 24.

On the scene officers found 20-year-old James Whitmer of Wichita Falls deceased on the scene.

According to his mother, James was a mechanical engineering student at Texas Tech in his third year, and he was set to leave soon to study abroad in Spain for six weeks.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit believes James was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and render aid.

According to WFPD, there are no witnesses to the crash.

WFPD is asking citizens to please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number if you have information about this fatality hit-and-run investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrested for public intoxication and failure to identify
Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton...
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton employee
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Civil right complaint filed against Lubbock for zoning laws
Civil rights complaint filed against City of Lubbock for zoning laws

Latest News

Samuel Aguilar, 52
Lubbock jury indicts man accused of sexually abusing child
Antoine Manahan, 36, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center is charged with murder.
2 arrested in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting
Noon Notebook: 2023 Hub City Beach Party
Noon Notebook: Keep Levelland Beautiful community-wide garage sale