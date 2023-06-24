Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a possible hit and run involving a pedestrian just after 4:00 am on Saturday, June 24.

On the scene officers found 20-year-old James Whitmer of Wichita Falls deceased on the scene.

According to his mother, James was a mechanical engineering student at Texas Tech in his third year, and he was set to leave soon to study abroad in Spain for six weeks.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit believes James was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and render aid.

According to WFPD, there are no witnesses to the crash.

WFPD is asking citizens to please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number if you have information about this fatality hit-and-run investigation.

