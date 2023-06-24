Matador residents thankful to be alive as they go into recovery efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a deadly tornado struck the small Texas town of Matador on Wednesday, killing four and injuring 15, residents are beginning to pick up the pieces, with many saying they are just thankful to be alive.

“Maybe 10 minutes of a tornado heading this way, once it got a little closer we got the grandkids and we started to get to the lower part of the house. We just made it by probably 10, 15 seconds,” Residents of Matador Mary and Ken Marshall said.

Ken and Mary Marshall built their home in 1987. Today, all that’s left is pieces. The Marshalls and their family made it into their downstairs shower within seconds of the tornado wiping out their home.

“Just seconds and everything was gone, and we miraculously made it. We always said if we had to go we wanted to go together and we almost did,” The Marshalls said.

The Marshalls say they thought their house was strong enough to withstand a disaster like this. The family built it with their own hands. It’s a devastating loss, but community support has given them the courage to try again.

“Women in white shirts and pretty clothes coming out digging in stuff, that just saw us and stopped along the road, Just blessed. We’re safe and we’re just gonna rebuild,” The Marshalls said.

Other Matador residents were coming into town as the tornado struck and came back only to find their homes destroyed.“

We were about at Cone and my friend started getting text messages and alerts on her phone and they were talking about a tornado. I called my husband back and he had made it to the house and he said it’s gone,” Matador Resident Danika Jameson said.

Jameson said it’s a humbling experience and she couldn’t be more grateful for the community’s efforts.

“The outpouring of support and love from all the communities around: family, friends, strangers. Some of these people sitting here helping us clean, I don’t even know,” Jameson said.

She says she’s unsure if she will rebuild and for now, she is just taking it day by day.

“I don’t know; we’ll stay in Matador, that’s the main thing,” Jameson said.

The town’s mayor, Pat Smith, says although he lost three businesses, including the only restaurant in town, he is just thankful to have survived and assures residents that the community is going to thrive.

“Happy that everybody is okay. It’s been a disaster for a lot of families in this town, but we’re gonna rebuild, absolutely,” Mayor of Matador, Pat Smith said.

The community still has a long way to go to rebuild and fully recover after the tornado, but they are overloaded with material donations, so city officials are stressing the need for monetary donations going forward.

DONATE: Matador requesting monetary donations only; here’s how you can help

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.