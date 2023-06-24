Saturday morning top stories: Matador recovery continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Matador recovering from tornado

Search and rescue efforts in Matador have been completed, and the four people who were killed in the tornado have been identified.

The National Weather Service has completed its investigation, and is expected to release their preliminary findings later today.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/06/24/matador-residents-thankful-be-alive-they-go-into-recovery-efforts/

Investigation underway into Titanic submersible

U.S. and Canadian authorities are beginning their investigation into the Titan submersible that imploded and killed all 5 people on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a formal inquiry has not yet been launched because maritime agencies are still busy searching the area where the vessel was destroyed.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/06/24/us-canada-start-process-determining-how-titanic-bound-submersible-imploded/

Russia accuses Wagner chief of carrying out an armed rebellion

The Wagner group has acted as a second army for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his troops have taken control of the Russian military headquarters in Rostovondon, which oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/06/24/russian-mercenary-chief-who-called-rebellion-confirms-he-his-troops-reached-city-russia/

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.