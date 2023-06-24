Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Saturday morning top stories: Matador recovery continues

On Daybreak Saturday
On Daybreak Saturday
By Dylan Villa
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Matador recovering from tornado

Investigation underway into Titanic submersible

Russia accuses Wagner chief of carrying out an armed rebellion

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe weather continues after baseball-size hail in Lubbock
Tornado damage in Matador
DPS: Search and recovery efforts in Matador completed, 4 victims named
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
4 dead, 15 injured in Matador tornado Wednesday night
Matador tornado relief QR Code
Matador requesting monetary donations only; here’s how you can help

Latest News

Residents of Matador standing infront of their home destroyed by deadly tornado
Matador residents thankful to be alive as they go into recovery efforts
51-year-old Tony Heckard
Suspect in custody, charged with Tuesday afternoon shooting in Hobbs
Deputies arrested 27-year-old Jose Muro in the 4400 block of Turf Road on Monday, Jun. 19 after...
Suspect in custody, charged in deadly shooting in Hobbs
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Lubbock man admits to shooting grandfather in the back