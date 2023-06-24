Medically Speaking
Slight chance of isolated showers Saturday night

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This evening a few isolated showers were developing off to the east, none of them were severe at the time. There is also a heat advisory in effect for some parts of The South Plains until 10 p.m. tonight.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly clear skies. North winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

There is a cold front coming through on Sunday but overall it is not going to give us a break on hot temperatures. Highs on Sunday will still be in the upper 90s with sunny skies. Northwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph in the morning then will become northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 60s again. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures near 100°.

