Suspect in custody, charged with Tuesday afternoon shooting in Hobbs

51-year-old Tony Heckard
51-year-old Tony Heckard(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Hobbs police now have a suspect in custody, accused of a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Rainbow and found 48-year-old Daniel Ward with a gunshot wound. Ward was treated at a Lubbock hospital and released the same day.

Police identified the shooter as 51-year-old Tony Heckard of Hobbs and took him into custody on Thursday from the 1400 block of South Jefferson. Heckard is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Hobbs police shared Heckard’s criminal history in a Facebook post on Friday, listing:

- Battery Against a Household Member

- Battery Against a Healthcare Worker

- Aggravated Assault

- Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle

- Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member

- Abandonment/Abuse of a Child

- Criminal Damage to Property of a Household Member

- Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer

- Failure to Appear

Police say if you have any information regarding this incident, or any other crime, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005 (you may be eligible for a cash reward).

