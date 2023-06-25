1 injured after officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is injured following an officer-involved shooting in the 3100 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Officers initially responded to a report of a check subject/area at 2:59 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with an individual who fired at them. One officer returned fire.

The suspect was taken to UMC with unknown injuries, and no officers were injured.

We will update this story as soon as more details become available.

