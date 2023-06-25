Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 injured after officer-involved shooting

One person is injured after a shooting in West Lubbock involving a police officer
One person is injured after a shooting in West Lubbock involving a police officer(Aric Mitchell)
By Dylan Villa
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is injured following an officer-involved shooting in the 3100 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Officers initially responded to a report of a check subject/area at 2:59 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with an individual who fired at them. One officer returned fire.

The suspect was taken to UMC with unknown injuries, and no officers were injured.

We will update this story as soon as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe weather continues after baseball-size hail in Lubbock
tornado damage in Matador, Texas
NWS says Matador tornado rated EF-3, with wind gusts between 145, 165 mph
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Lubbock man admits to shooting grandfather in the back
51-year-old Tony Heckard
Suspect in custody, charged with Tuesday afternoon shooting in Hobbs

Latest News

tornado damage in Matador, Texas
NWS says Matador tornado rated EF-3, with wind gusts between 145, 165 mph
UMC hosts annual Camp Amistad for burn patients
NWS releases report on Matador tornado
Community comes together to help paint house for neighbor in need