Sunday morning top stories: 1 injured in overnight shooting

1 injured in officer-involved shooting

Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in West Lubbock.

Officers were called to a home near 30th street and Aberdeen avenue just before 3 o’clock Sunday morning.

A suspect fired shots at responding officers.

Update on Matador tornado

The National Weather Service released their report about the Matador tornado on Saturday.

The report reveals the town was hit by an EF-3 storm, and peak wind gusts were estimated between 145 and 165 miles per hour.

Wagner insurrection ended

An armed rebellion heading towards the capitol of Russia has ended after a deal was made.

Under the deal, Yevgeny Prigozhin will go to neighboring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

