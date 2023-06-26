Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say

West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the lodge pool.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia officials said a 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a lodge on Saturday.

The West Virginia State Police said SkyLynn Brewer died during a family gathering at Chief Logan Lodge in Logan.

Troopers said SkyLynn was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the drowning.

First responders said it was too late to save the child by the time they arrived.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water.

Attempts to resuscitate SkyLynn were made, and she was taken to the hospital where efforts were continued but none were successful.

An autopsy will be conducted in Charleston to determine the child’s exact cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting in West Lubbock involving a police officer
Lubbock police shoot woman who fired at them
Lubbock man killed by overturned backhoe
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
One person injured in motorcycle crash in South Lubbock
tornado damage in Matador, Texas
NWS says Matador tornado rated EF-3, with wind gusts between 145, 165 mph
Cattle market improving for ranchers.
Cattle market improving, beef prices may rise

Latest News

Standing in the mid afternoon heat, a worker takes a drink during a parking lot asphalt...
Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east
President Joe Biden: 'Let me emphasize. We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to...
Biden calls mutiny a ‘struggle within the Russian system’ and says US and NATO played no part
Severe storms, scorching heat put millions at risk
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters