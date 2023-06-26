Medically Speaking
CASA of the South Plains to host learning sessions in July for prospective volunteers

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a great way to give back to the Lubbock community and local children, CASA of the South Plains is looking for volunteers to help advocate.

The non-profit is in need of 30 volunteers for its next training session.

Volunteer requirements:

  • CASA Volunteers must be at least 21 years old
  • Participate in a pre-screening process which includes successfully passing criminal history and child abuse registry checks
  • Participate in pre-service training composed of classroom and self-study components
  • Commit to a minimum of 18 months as a consistent Advocate. Volunteers spend an average of 10-15 hours per month serving as a CASA

Find more information below:

Children in foster care deserve to have their voice heard. Now more than ever, CASA Volunteers are needed to make sure that the best interest of children in foster care is represented. Community members can learn more by attending a CASA 101 Informational Session in July, hosted by CASA of the South Plains. A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and advocate for a safe, permanent home.

A CASA 101 Informational Session is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission. CASA staff and a current CASA Volunteer will discuss the increasing need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and the difference CASA Volunteers make in the lives of children in foster care. Individuals can register for these online sessions at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Patti Castro, Recruitment Director, at pattic@casaofthesouthplains.org. The upcoming May dates are:

Thursday, 9th 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, 18th 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, 28th 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

