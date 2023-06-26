Cattle market improving, beef prices may rise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shoppers may need to pay more to make a hamburger soon, because live cattle prices are up.

Rising prices mean consumers pay more for beef and ranchers have new decisions to make.

Live cattle prices have reached nearly $1.80 a pound this month.

Wesley Welch with Spade Ranches out of Lubbock said a lot of ranchers had to liquidate their herds last year, but now things might be working in their favor.

“The cow herd is as small as it’s been since the early 1960s,” Welch said. “So, on a supply side it makes sense that there’s not as much beef available to the market.”

Welch said most ranchers want to get back in the game, but it’s not easy.

“You want to rebuild, but it’s not like turning on a light switch,” Welch said.

While these higher prices bring optimism to producers, it’s also costing them more money to get back in the saddle with larger operations.

“We sold cows back in the drought for a third of what we’re going to have to pay to replace them,” Welch said.

As they do rebuild, Welch said the market will continue to look up.

“What does that do? That takes more cattle again off the market,” Welch said. “We should see this market continue to get stronger as we rebuild our herds.”

As for how much consumers pay at the grocery store, Welch said that has to increase with the new live cattle prices, but producers might make more profit.

“Maybe the cow, calf guy will make more of that than the packer has been in the past,” Welch said.

Welch said the good news is ranchers have an opportunity to make more money and get the cattle market back where it needs to be.

