Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Crews respond to mobile home fire in South Lubbock Co. Monday morning

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a mobile home fire in South Lubbock County...
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a mobile home fire in South Lubbock County Monday morning.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a mobile home fire in South Lubbock County Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., deputies responded to a structure fire near East Woodrow Rd. and Slide. Upon arrival, they found a single-wide mobile home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.

The Wolfforth Fire Department was called to assist. It was determined that no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Wolfforth Fire.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting in West Lubbock involving a police officer
Lubbock police shoot woman who fired at them
Lubbock man killed by overturned backhoe
tornado damage in Matador, Texas
NWS says Matador tornado rated EF-3, with wind gusts between 145, 165 mph
Cattle market improving for ranchers.
Cattle market improving, beef prices may rise
Radar
Slight chance of isolated showers Saturday night

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
One person injured in motorcycle crash in South Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Woman shot by police officer in Central Lubbock
Lubbock man killed by overturned backhoe
Cattle market improving for ranchers.
Cattle market improving, beef prices may rise