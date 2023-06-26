Crews respond to mobile home fire in South Lubbock Co. Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a mobile home fire in South Lubbock County Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., deputies responded to a structure fire near East Woodrow Rd. and Slide. Upon arrival, they found a single-wide mobile home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.

The Wolfforth Fire Department was called to assist. It was determined that no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Wolfforth Fire.

