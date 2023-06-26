Door-to-door scams increasing after large hailstorm in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sudden storm on Friday resulted in golf ball-sized hail and larger, leaving many Lubbock homes damaged.

The storm has presented an opportunity for many door-to-door contractors. Some of the contractors that end up on people’s doorsteps may be offering to waive deductibles or other incentives. However, the Better Business Bureau is warning citizens to do their research to avoid getting scammed.

Monica Horton with the BBB says, “We will see those that will flood into the area go door to door, scam as much money as they can, and disappear.”

Horton says it is something they see after every large storm. These fake contractors may offer free inspections. However, granting them access to one’s home could end up costing homeowners.

“Some of the unethical contractors, we have heard reports from consumers where they have created damage instead of just viewing damage that was already there,” said Horton.

Horton is encouraging people to ask for some form of identification before letting anyone into their home. She says people should not pay anything before the work begins, and should avoid paying with insurance checks altogether.

“If the contractor will accept credit card as a form of payment, definitely use that form because you have some protection in place,” said Horton.

While large hailstorms can seem like a pressing issue, Nick Jones, the President of the Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association, or LARCA, says many of the door-to-door contractors traveled in after the storm. People should do research before signing that dotted line.

“There are a lot of guys that have come from out of state and from other towns, but we do have the best guys right in your neighborhood. Check how long they have been in business, and what do other people say about them, so do your due diligence,” said Jones.

Every contractor that is a part of LARCA must be in business for at least three years and carry liability insurance. Jones says that should give customers peace of mind.

“The best step is for customers to call a roofer that they know and trust, someone local to come up and look at their roof and see how much damage there really is, and if it warrants, contacting an insurance adjuster,” said Jones.

Those who have fallen victim to a contractor scam can report it to the Better Business Bureau here. To locate a LARCA-certified contractor click here.

