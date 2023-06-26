Emergency crews responding to rollover in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover in south Lubbock involving two vehicles.

Crews were called to 114th Street and Quaker Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. on Monday for reports of a rollover.

Police stated four people were left with minor injuries.

Rollover on 114th and Quaker (City of Lubbock)

Traffic delays are expect in the area until the crash can be cleared from the roadway.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

