Emergency crews responding to rollover in south Lubbock

Rollover near 114th and Quaker
Rollover near 114th and Quaker(KCBD, Berkeley Adams)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover in south Lubbock involving two vehicles.

Crews were called to 114th Street and Quaker Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. on Monday for reports of a rollover.

Police stated four people were left with minor injuries.

Rollover on 114th and Quaker
Rollover on 114th and Quaker(City of Lubbock)

Traffic delays are expect in the area until the crash can be cleared from the roadway.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

