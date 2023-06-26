Medically Speaking
Hot Days Ahead

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs stay in the triple digits through the workweek, cooling back to the 90s with chances for scattered thunderstorms for the weekend. Tonight, temps drop to the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly clear skies. The lack of cloud cover sticks around through tomorrow, helping highs to work up to about 101 here in Lubbock. Winds light from the SW. By Tuesday, the SW winds pick up significantly, increasing heating and leaving highs about 109.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Over the next few days, temps drop a few degrees each day. By Friday night, a slight cooling boundary moves through, kicking up some potential thunderstorms and dropping Saturday’s highs to the mid 90s. More thunderstorm chances Sunday, with highs even cooler, around 90.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

