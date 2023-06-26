Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cherry

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cherry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Cherry is a drama queen with a lot of personality and will talk to you if you stop petting her. She is super affectionate and would love nothing more than to stay by your side. Cherry is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Skitt.

