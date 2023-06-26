LPD conducting crash investigation on Avenue A following deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is conducting a crash investigation on Avenue A after a crash left a pedestrian dead.

The following statement was released:

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are scheduled to conduct a mapping operation on Tuesday, June 27th .

The operation is set to begin at 6:00 a.m. in the 3300 block of Avenue A in connection to case 23-18477. All southbound traffic will be diverted to turn west onto 30th Street. Northbound will remain open.

The public is encouraged to avoid the area.

Specific information about the closures can be received through LBKAlert. The public can sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for road closure alerts.

