Lubbock man killed by overturned backhoe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver has died after his JCB backhoe overturned in Motley County on Saturday.

Texas DPS says 81-year-old Ronald L. Rogers of Lubbock was traveling east on County Road 148, climbing up a dirt embankment when his 1990 JCB 1400L loader overturned.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The call came in around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.