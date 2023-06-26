Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Monday morning top stories: Woman shot by police officer in Central Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman shot by police officer in Central Lubbock

  • A woman is facing charges after she was seriously injured during a shootout with Lubbock police
  • Investigators say 24-year-old Jewel Perez shot at police early Sunday morning outside of a home near 31st and Aberdeen
  • Full story here: Lubbock police shoot woman who fired at them

National Weather Service reports EF-3 tornado hit Matador

  • The National Weather Service says an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 165 mph hit Matador last Wednesday
  • The storm killed four people and injured ten others
  • Find ways to help with relief efforts here

Three San Antonio police officers charged with murder

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting in West Lubbock involving a police officer
Lubbock police shoot woman who fired at them
Lubbock man killed by overturned backhoe
tornado damage in Matador, Texas
NWS says Matador tornado rated EF-3, with wind gusts between 145, 165 mph
Cattle market improving for ranchers.
Cattle market improving, beef prices may rise
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon

Latest News

Lubbock man killed by overturned backhoe
Cattle market improving for ranchers.
Cattle market improving, beef prices may rise
One person is injured after a shooting in West Lubbock involving a police officer
Lubbock police shoot woman who fired at them
Cattle market improving