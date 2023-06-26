Monday morning top stories: Woman shot by police officer in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman shot by police officer in Central Lubbock

A woman is facing charges after she was seriously injured during a shootout with Lubbock police

Investigators say 24-year-old Jewel Perez shot at police early Sunday morning outside of a home near 31st and Aberdeen

National Weather Service reports EF-3 tornado hit Matador

The National Weather Service says an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 165 mph hit Matador last Wednesday

The storm killed four people and injured ten others

Three San Antonio police officers charged with murder

Three San Antoni police officers are now charged with murder after shooting a woman after she broke a window with a hammer

San Antonio’s police chief said their actions were not consistent with policy and training

