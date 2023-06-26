One person injured in motorcycle crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured after a motorcycle crash in South Lubbock Monday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 7700 block of Ave. F. Police say initially said one person was seriously injured, but was then down graded.

Avoid the area is possible while crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

