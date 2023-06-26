Medically Speaking
Over 2,000 in southwest Lubbock experiencing power outage

Lubbock Power & Light is reporting an outage in southwest Lubbock.
Lubbock Power & Light is reporting an outage in southwest Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is reporting an outage in southwest Lubbock.

Officials stated in a Tweet the outage was caused by damaged equipment; 2,375 customers in total have been affected.

LP&L crews are working to repair the damage “as quickly and safely as possible.”

Check on the status of the outage here.

