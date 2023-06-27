FIRST ALERT: DANGEROUS EXTREME HEAT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert weather team is designating today and tomorrow as First Alert Weather Days (FAWD) to highlight the extreme heat we anticipate across the KCBD and FOX34 viewing area. These conditions can be dangerous. Below I’ve included a chart showing the symptoms of heat illness and I’m repeating our list of tips for keeping cool in summer heat.

The First Alert weather team is designating today and tomorrow as First Alert Weather Days to highlight the extreme heat we anticipate across the KCBD and FOX34 viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

Highs today will range from 105 to 110°F across all but the far northwestern viewing area. Even there, however, temperatures will peak above 100°. Otherwise this afternoon will be mostly sunny and gusty. These are NO BURN weather conditions.

Temperatures will soar above the century mark across the viewing area today and tomorrow, and much of the area Thursday. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow highs will range from about 100 to 109°. The afternoon will be sunny and gusty. Another NO BURN DAY.

Both today and tomorrow there is a slight chance of thunderstorms near the far northwestern viewing area late in the afternoon and evening. This is primarily in the Parmer County area. Otherwise the pattern remains dry, and hot, the next few days.

Watch for signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. Heat Stroke is a medical emergency. The victim needs immediate medical attention. (KCBD First Alert)

A change in our weather pattern is expected at the end of the week. The high pressure area, some have called it a “heat dome”, bringing the heat will gradually be drifting east. As it does, temperatures will gradually moderate and the chance of storms - and therefore rain - will increase.

This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day. (KCBD First Alert)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.