FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TOMORROW as heat advisories continue

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This evening temperatures will linger in triple digits until about 9 p.m. Overnight lows will be very warm across the area in the mid to upper 70s. It will be breezy tonight with south winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast(KCBD)

The First Alert Weather Team has designated Wednesday as a First Alert Weather Day because similar to today, high temperatures across the area are going to be dangerous. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures ranging between 105° and 110° Wednesday, for everyone across The South Plains.

Wednesday will be hot and sunny with high temperatures near 105° here in Lubbock. It will be breezy too with southwest winds around 20 to 25 mph.

Forecast Highs
Forecast Highs(KCBD)

Wednesday night will be warm again with temperatures in the low 70s and mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday will be hot and sunny, with high temperatures near 101°. It will be breezy again, with south winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday evening will be mostly clear then become partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s again, with breezy south winds around 15 to 25 mph. After midnight wind speeds will diminish to about 10 to 15 mph.

