KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zeus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zeus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a seven-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Zeus is house and kennel trained. He loves to go on walks, likes to play in water and does well around children. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Zeus can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

