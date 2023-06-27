Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zeus

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zeus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a seven-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Zeus is house and kennel trained. He loves to go on walks, likes to play in water and does well around children. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Zeus can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cherry.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

