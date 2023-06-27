Levelland police arrest juvenile accused of filming in women’s restroom

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland police apprehended a juvenile over the weekend after reports of a male recording a woman in the restroom at the Oxy-Sports Complex.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, police began to respond when off-duty officers stated the juvenile was seen running through the field north of the complex. Police chased the suspect to the 1900 block of South Highway 385 behind a residential area.

He then crossed the highway and ran to the 300 block of Country Club Lane where he was later arrested for invasive visual recording. Officers stated the juvenile also appeared to be intoxicated.

The victim told police the suspect came into the women’s restroom and placed his phone underneath the stall door to record. She told officers she began to record and when the suspect saw her, he got up and left the bathroom. She stated when she left the restroom she saw the juvenile around the corner waiting for “someone or something.”

After taking witness statements and obtaining video evidence the juvenile was then released to a parent, according to the police report.

The incident remains under investigation.

