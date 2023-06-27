LFR: Fireworks improperly used can have unforeseen consequences

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With July 4th only a week away, firework stands are starting to open up around the city.

Before the celebrations begin, people should be aware of possible dangers. The July 4th holiday poses many dangers with drinking, outdoor barbecues and fireworks.

“Fireworks, if improperly used, and once their popped and fall to the ground, they can pose a huge fire risk to life and property,” Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Derek Delgado said.

Delgado stated the most common fire they see during July 4th is brush fires, but fireworks can also have unforeseeable consequences.

“It can also get on someone’s roof, or it can go into some ones gutter and catch that vegetation on fire without you even knowing it,” Delgado said.

Those gearing up to celebrate should make sure they are taking precautions, according to Delgado.

“We recommend that you have a fire extinguisher or water source nearby, so in the event a fire does break out, you have something by your side to quickly extinguish it,” Delgado said.

LFR wants to remind Lubbock residents that popping fireworks is only allowed outside the city limits; those caught popping fireworks inside city limits could face a hefty fine.

“Here in the City of Lubbock, fireworks are illegal, so if you are found with fireworks inside the city limits, you could receive a fine of up to $1,000 and also have the fireworks confiscated,” Delgado stated.

Instead of facing a fine and possibly getting injured, Delgado stated there are plenty of other options to celebrate Independence Day.

“There are shows around the city that are free for you to go view on July 4th,” Delgado said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be patrolling city limits to ensure no fireworks are being popped and to keep everyone safe.

