Long-time Covenant Health physician retiring after 40 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A legendary physician at Covenant Health is retiring after more than 40 years, beginning way before we knew the hospital by that name. Dr. Naidu Chekuru was born in India and immigrated to America to continue his studies here.

He started with St. Mary’s and built a career here in Internal Medicine specializing in Pulmonary care.

In fact, he says he was the first Pulmonologist in Lubbock and is proud that his pulmonology group at Covenant has grown to include nine Pulmonologists, including himself.

Chekuru says, “I used to send patients to Mayo Clinic and other places to get care. Now, I have people trained in the best technology. Everything can be done here.”

There was a lot of handshaking and hugging at his retirement party since Chekuru’s involvement in this community has gone far beyond Covenant. He has been an Associate Professor at Texas Tech.

He has also been active with the Lubbock City Health Board and the Children’s Health Clinic. Congratulations to Dr. Naidu Chekuru on his retirement after 40 years of caring for patients in this region.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.